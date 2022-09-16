PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 News has learned a transportation company with ties to Oregon was paid by Florida to transport migrants and may be connected to those flown to Martha’s Vineyard.

State records show Florida recently paid Vertol Systems $615,000 for a “relocation program of unauthorized aliens.”

According to local records, the company operated in Oregon until moving to Florida last year.

Meanwhile, the company website appears to be down.

KOIN 6 has reached out to Vertol to confirm its role in the incident. We have not heard back as of this writing.