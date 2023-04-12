Brewers Association, a nonprofit trade organization, presented two of its four Industry Awards to Oregon brewers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two Oregon brewers have been recognized by the Brewers Association, a national organization that celebrates small, independent businesses in the field.

Every year, the nonprofit trade association accepts nominations for its Industry Awards. This year, Oregonians were honored in two of the four categories — not including the Brewers Association Recognition Award or the Mentor of the Year Award.

Here is more on the state’s recipients and why they earned their awards.

Peter DeFazio for the F.X. Matt Defense of the Industry Award

Named after the late founder of F.X. Matt Brewing Co., this award goes to a person or company that has advocated for the small brewing industry.

Peter DeFazio, former representative for Oregon’s 4th congressional district and the state’s longest-serving House member, won the award for his work as a founding member of the Small Brewers Caucus.

“Organized in 2007 as a way to educate his colleagues about the economic and social impacts of craft brewing, the Small Brewers Caucus grew to become the largest special interest caucus in Congress, playing a key role in reforms at the Tax & Trade Bureau (TTB) on labeling, formulas, and other issues,” the Brewers Association said.

According to BA, the Caucus also played a big role in the Craft Beer Modernization and Tax Reform Act, which is projected to save brewers $80 million per year.

Ben Edmunds for Russell Schehrer Award for Innovation in Craft Brewing

The Russell Schehrer Award for Innovation in Craft Brewing honors the Wynkoop Brewing Company founding partner of the same name, who introduced new, creative ideas to the brewing industry.

This year’s winner is Ben Edmunds, the brewmaster at Portland’s popular Breakside Brewery. As a founding brewer for the company, Edmunds oversees its production brewery in addition to two of its pub breweries on Northeast Dekum Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue.

“Edmunds is a brewers’ brewer — pushing style boundaries and creating new beer experiences for all to enjoy — and has proven himself to be a powerhouse and a major contributor to the advancement of brewing, not only for Breakside but for the industry as a whole,” BA said.

The association also noted the many awards that the brewery has won under Edmunds’ watch, including some from the World Beer Cup awards and the Great American Beer Festival.

DeFazio and Edmunds will be honored alongside the other winners at the Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville, Tenn., this May.