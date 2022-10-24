PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Huge flames and heavy black smoke poured out from a former Pizza Hut in Hillsboro that caught fire on Sunday night, according to fire officials.

At around 10 p.m., multiple witnesses reportedly called 911 and said there were 10-foot-tall flames and plumes of smoke coming from the back and roof of the building on Southwest Oak Street, west of Southwest Dennis Avenue.

A second alarm was called to bring in more personnel. Despite more hands on deck, fire officials said crews had to fight the fire from the outside because of the severity of the blaze and concerns for the building’s structural integrity.

Fire officials said no one was hurt in the blaze, however, the building was heavily impacted.

An investigation into what caused the fire is underway.