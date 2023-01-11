PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you happen to have a few million dollars lying around, you may be interested in buying the mansion of an NBA player.

The mansion of former Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum, who was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last season, is now up for sale. The West Linn residence is listed at $3.5 million and is nearly 1.3 acres.

Located at 869 S Stonehenge Terrace, the home was built in 2013, the year McCollum was drafted by the Blazers. It was built by Elite Development Northwest and designed by Tolstedt Architects for the 2013 NW Natural Street of Dreams.

Former Portland Trail Blazer CJ McCollum's West Linn mansion is now for sale.

The 5,538 square foot home features an award-winning waterfall and pond, along with a walk-in pantry with a Miele coffee station, a SubZero refrigerator and a wine room with a “substantial” wine collection, as well as a multitude of other amenities.

