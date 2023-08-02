Zuberi’s former roommates say they lived in a house near Prairie High School

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After the FBI announced the arrest of an accused sex offender living in Klamath Falls who they say kidnapped a woman he kept in a cinderblock cell, KOIN 6 is looking into his history in his previous Clark County home.

Investigators say 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi — also known as Sakima, Justin Hyche and Justin Kouassi — is in federal custody for interstate kidnapping after a woman escaped from his home in May.

Zuberi’s former roommates, James Dunn and Prentice Gerald, say they knew him as Sakima when they lived in a house near Prairie High School months ago. They all shared the house with Zuberi’s girlfriend and their two young boys.

The Clark County, Washington home of Negasi Zuberi, who is in custody after the FBI says he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman and kept her in a makeshift cinderblock cell in his Klamath Falls home. (KOIN)

They say Zuberi told them he was the owner and landlord, and even collected their rents. Court records show the real owner of the house worked to evict Zuberi in April – and one neighbor even filed a restraining order against him.

“He was gone most of the day, and he would come back during the night,” Gerald said. “He was what you would call a night owl.”

KOIN 6 obtained documents from the Home Owners Association showing deputies and firefighters showing up to the house in December 2022.

Photos from an HOA report showing deputies and firefighters showing up to the Clark County, Washington home of Negasi Zuberi in December 2022. (KOIN)

“The cops were always showing up,” Dunn said. “There was constantly drama happening in and out of the house.”

Gerald added that Zuberi “was very anti-police,” which he saw as a red flag.

Authorities say they do not believe Zuberi is from Oregon, but rather that he had been in the state for a few months. According to the FBI, he lived in 10 states over the past 10 years and authorities believe there could be additional victims. The investigation has expanded to multiple states including Washington; Oregon; Colorado; Utah; Florida; New York; New Jersey; Alabama and Nevada.

Officials are now looking for potential victims, and say Zuberi has already been linked to at least four sexual assaults in four other states.

Dunn said he was shocked when he heard the news.

“It makes me sick to my stomach. I didn’t see this coming,” he said. “He definitely seemed off and there was a lot of stuff happening, but I would’ve never – you know – thought that this was the thing.”

An FBI investigation is ongoing. Stay with KOIN 6 as we receive more information.