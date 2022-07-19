Chef Daniel Brophy was murdered at the Oregon Culinary Institute on June 2, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Chef Daniel Brophy might be gone, but his former students are ensuring his culinary taste and recipes will never be forgotten.

The students who were enrolled in the last class an Oregon Culinary Institute instructor Daniel Brophy taught before he was murdered are hosting a fundraising dinner to support victims of domestic violence.

Brophy was murdered by his wife, Nancy Crampton Brophy, inside the Oregon Culinary Institute in Portland on June 2, 2018. Crampton Brophy was convicted of second-degree murder on May 25, 2022 and sentenced to life in prison.

In her trial, several of Brophy’s former students testified saying how much they admired him and respected him as a teacher.

The dinner the former students are hosting will take place Saturday, August 27 at Alumbra Cellars in Dayton.

The five-course meal features oysters, foraged mushroom risotto, herbed steelhead salmon and more.

Tickets to attend the event cost $110.

On the Eventbrite page where guests can purchase tickets, organizers say, “Our menu was inspired by Chef Brophy’s recipes, instructions and personal memories made with him!”

All proceeds from the event will benefit a non-profit organization that benefits victims of domestic violence in Multnomah County.