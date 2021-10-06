Former Thorns players on allegations: ‘I was filled with fear’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In an interview on CBS Mornings, two former Portland Thorns players said the National Women’s Soccer League failed them after they reported being sexually harassed while on the team.

Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim accuse their former coach, Paul Riley, of sexual harassment and coercion. In Wednesday’s interview, the former Thorns say their concerns were swept under the rug — allowing Riley to target other players after he was let go from the Portland soccer team.

When asked what it was like to witness Riley get rehired at another club after bringing those allegations forward, Shim spoke to her concern for her fellow women.

“I was devastated. The first thing [I felt,] of course, is concern for the other players that he’s going to coach,” Shim said. “That’s been to me, that’s the most concerning thing that’s happened… who’s next?”

Shim said she felt failed, silenced and unsafe. Farrelly echoed those sentiments.

“I was filled with fear every single day because I felt under the control of his manipulation,” Farrelly said. “The lack of safety just makes it really difficult to show up and do my job and be who I am as a person, so it really, really affected me.”

Riley has denied all allegations.

Meanwhile, the Rose City Riveters say they’ll boycott all concessions at Providence Park. The fan group also says they will not buy any official team merchandise when the team plays Houston on Wednesday night.

It's Match Day! We root for the Thorns. We support players on and off the pitch. And effective immediately, we don't buy stuff at in-stadium concessions- from hotdogs to pints to jerseys. Grab food & drink nearby + make a donation to @nwsl_players instead.

See ya there! #BAONPDX — Rose City Riveters (@PDXRivetersSG) October 6, 2021

The Riveters are urging other fans to wear red at Wednesday’s game to show support for the athletes.