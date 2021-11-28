Fred Meyer union workers’ contract expires, negotiations continue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fred Meyer’s contract with its workers union expired Sunday.

The union cancelled a contract extension in mid-November and said Fred Meyer has since agreed to two days of talks.

Fred Meyer said safety was at the center of the talks, but wages are also a factor.

In a issued Monday, Nov. 22, union President Dan Clay said, “Fred Meyer’s latest press release shows they are out of touch with the costs to live in Oregon and SW Washington. It is time they respect their employees by paying wages in line with the inherent risks their employees are forced to take on in a pandemic.”

The current hourly wage at stores in Oregon is $17.29 an hour.

In a statement, Fred Meyer President Dennis Gibson said, “Our goal, as always, is to reach an agreement that provides a solid compensation package of wages and benefits for our associates while keeping groceries affordable.”

The dates scheduled for negotiations are Dec. 6 and 7.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Fred Meyer Sunday for an update on the contract negotiations, but did not receive a response.