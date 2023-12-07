(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Comcast and the Mt. Hood Cable Regulatory Commission has awarded $2 million to Free Geek to help connect underserved communities primarily in East Multnomah County to internet-based services and opportunities, like job and housing openings.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey, 32,000 households in Multnomah County did not subscribe to internet service and had incomes of less than $75,000 per year. More than 16,200 households in the county did not have computing devices of any kind. In addition, the 2020 Multnomah County Broadband Feasibility Study showed that many low-income households lacked hardware, software and knowledge about discount programs and available digital tools.

Free Geek is a Portland-based non-profit organization dedicated to advancing economic equity through technology training and career building. The announcement was made at a joint press conference at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry on Thursday, Dec. 7.

“We are very excited to partner with Free Geek to help close the digital divide in Multnomah County,” said Marion Haynes, Vice President of External Affairs for Comcast in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

The money is in addition to the $689 million in federal broadband funds Oregon is receiving that prioritizes increasing availability in rural areas. Increasing access to existing service is the need in Multnomah County.

