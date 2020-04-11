Free virtual intro music lessons for those stuck at home

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (KOIN) — A music school in Happy Valley is offering free introductory virtual classes as a way to help ease tensions amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Happy Valley Arts Academy Director David Martin explained to KOIN 6 News that he thought it would be great to give kids and adults in the community an opportunity to learn a new instrument while so many are stuck at home with nothing to do while we all practice social distancing.

Happy Valley Arts Academy is now offering free introduction virtual music classes. April 10, 2020 (KOIN/Danny Peterson).

“I just think it’s really important for us to stay positive during this time. We’re doing our best to keep teachers working, to give them work. And we just don’t want this virus to keep us from making music together,” Martin said.

Over 200 students have registered for the free introductory classes so far, which last four weeks. In addition, students can choose to enroll in more intermediary classes after that for a fee. Subjects include piano, guitar, violin, voice and drums. Information on enrollment can be found on the academy’s website.

The virtual classes were enacted for all of the programs at the school and are conducted over web video conferencing software Zoom.

Martin said the Happy Valley Arts Academy is Oregon’s largest private music school with over 600 weekly students and over 25 teachers.