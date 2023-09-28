PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once again this year, Oregon Metro is giving away thousands of gallons of repurposed paint, which anyone can use for indoor or outdoor projects.

According to the Metro, households and businesses can get up to 40 gallons of paint for free and 20% off the standard color collection. There will be 12 colors to choose from on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The event started Thursday morning and runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday at the MetroPaint outlet located at 4825 N. Basin Ave. in Portland.