(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — While Jacquie Roar’s vocal talents have certainly helped take her to the final five contestants on NBC’s “The Voice,” so too has a local group of fans, social media and billboards spread throughout the Portland metro area.

Roar, a North Plains resident, advanced to the finals on the popular singing show on Tuesday, Dec, 12, following an “instant save” from fans.

One of those fan/friends is Jayleen Viernes, who with her Facebook page under Jayleen Nichole, has been promoting Roar’s appearance on “The Voice” since Roar began appearing this season.

Viernes, an employee at The Old Barn, knows Roar from the karaoke nights at the sports bar and grill on Barbur Boulevard. When Roar is not singing or performing, she operates her Can’t Stop Entertainment, an area wedding, DJ and karaoke business.

Viernes called Roar’s vocal range “out of this world.”

“I absolutely feel that she should win this,” Viernes said during a phone interview on Wednesday, Dec. 13. “I mean, the competition this season has been insane … it’s kind of like been scary because everybody is so good. But she can sing anything,”

