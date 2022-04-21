Time to bust out those shades and head out to various events in the Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The sun will be shining in Portland this weekend, and there are plenty of events and activities to get you out and about.

KOIN 6 News put together a list of six events for Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23.

Portland Night Market

Event: The market showcases businesses throughout Portland by showcasing food, culture, music, drinks and retail, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Date: Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23

Location: 100 S.E. Alder St., Portland

Cost: Free but people can buy a fast past to skip the line for $10

Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake

Event: The Portland Timbers will face off against Real Salt Lake.

“The Timbers won all four matches against Real Salt Lake in 2021, including in the Western Conference Final, by a combined 14-4,” according to the Timbers’ website.

Date and time: 7 p.m., Saturday, April 23

Location: Providence Park, 1844 SW Morrison St., Portland

Cost: Vary depending on tickets chosen

5K Fun Run & Earth Day Brewfest (Stickmen), OR Brewery Running Series

Event: If you like running and drinking beer, then this event is for you. People can run, walk or jog.

“Complete the course and celebrate with us and a free, local craft brew at the finish line,” the event’s Facebook page says.

Along with a craft brew free of charge, participants will receive a collector’s pint glass or seasonal swag item from the Brewery Running Series along with a chance to win a variety of prizes. People must bring a valid ID or driver’s license.

“You do not need to be 21 to enjoy the event, but you must be 21 to enjoy the beer,” organizers added.

Date and time: Saturday, April 23

Location: Stickmen Brewing Company, 19475 Southwest 118th Ave., Tualatin

Cost: $35

The Yoga Expo Portland 2022

Event: “There are classes for everyone at The Yoga Expo,” the event said on its website. “This one-day event brings together the local yoga community and offers a wide array of 50-minute classes for beginners, advanced yogis, kids, and anyone in between.”

Organizers say the event will feature yoga apparel, accessories, vegan food and beverages.

Date and time: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday, April 23

Location: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Portland

Cost: $35

Celebrating Earth Day with family-friendly educational activities

Event: According to organizers, children and their families can participate in a variety of eco-friendly activities, including an interactive recycling game along with planting seedlings that children can take home to watch grow.

“Guests will also enjoy a fun selfie opportunity in front of the center’s giant letters that spell E-A-R-T-H, located in center court,” the event’s description states.

Date and time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 23

Location: Vancouver Mall, 8700 N.E. Vancouver Mall Drive, Vancouver

Cost: N/A

Plant Hanger Workshop

Event: The in-person workshop is for beginners who want to learn how to make a Macramé plant hanger.

“Everyone will have the opportunity to learn the basic knots, and then they can design their own plant hanger,” organizers explained on the event’s Facebook page. “We will not be working from a pattern. It will be a freestyle class.”

Date and time: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Location: 3808 N. Williams Ave., Suite 120, Portland

Cost: $75, organizers say supplies to make hangers are included in free