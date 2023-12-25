Grant from the Lilly Endowment’s Compelling Preaching Initiative will be used at the school’s Portland Seminary

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — George Fox University will utilize a hefty grant to strengthen female preachers’ ability to spread the gospel in more engaging and effective ways.

The $1.25 million grant is one of 81 meted to organizations across the country by the Lilly Endowment’s Compelling Preaching Initiative, which aims to “foster and support preaching that inspires, encourages and guides people to come to know and love God and to live out their Christian faith more fully,” a release from George Fox said.

The grants from the national organization totaled more than $95 million and ranged from $275,000 to $1.25 million. Locally, they will be administered through George Fox’s Portland Seminary and its partnership with Religion for Her, a female-led online learning community.

The grants were awarded via a competitive process and went to a broad spectrum of Christian traditions in the United States, the release said, including mainline Protestant, Evangelical, Catholic, Orthodox, Anabaptist and Pentecostal faith communities.

“Since the earliest days of Christianity, preaching has played a key role in communicating the good news of God’s love and nourishing the spiritual lives of Christians and their communities,” Christopher Coble, the Lilly Endowment’s vice president for religion, said. “Throughout history, preachers often have needed to adapt their preaching practices to engage new generations of hearers more effectively.

