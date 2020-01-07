Girl Scout Cookie season kicks off with new cookie release

Girl Scouts will be selling cookies at booths from February 14-March 8

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington have kicked off their 2020 Girl Scout Cookie season!

Girl Scouts will sell their iconic cookies door-to-door, at booths around the area and through their Digital Cookie platform, which is now in its sixth year. Joining the lineup this year is a brand new crispy lemon cookie called ‘Lemon-Ups!” The cookie is baked with messages like “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator.”

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest entrepreneurial training program in the world for girls. In the program that started over a century ago, the girls learn goal setting, money management, business ethics, decision making and people skills.

Girl Scouts have begun taking cookie orders already for delivery beginning sometime mid-February. They will be selling cookies at booths in front of local stores from February 14-March 8.

People can find nearby locations with the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app or with the Cookie Finder on their website.