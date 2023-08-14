PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A new adventure awaits for Oregonians in September for Oregon’s first-ever Daisy Dash to support Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington.

The day-long competition kicks off Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. and teams of five can earn prizes for completing up to 100 challenges through an app to win prizes — ranging from cake, a trip to Great Wolf Lodge or a vacation rental.

“At its heart, Daisy Dash is an opportunity for our community to come together and see the fun of girl scouting while also financially supporting it and making it possible here in Oregon and southwest Washington,” said Sarah Shipe, vice president of communications with the Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Shipe explained that some of the challenges can be completed at home, while others will include in-person challenges.

“There are going to be simple things that you can do at home that you can do with friends in your neighborhood, there are a few things that we’re doing in person together that you can choose to come join us for. You’ll take a photo or video evidence of the challenges you complete, upload it, get points and possibly win some really cool prizes,” Shipe said.

Gold Medalist and Girl Scout Alum Jackie Joyner-Kersee will also be there to host some of the challenges.

KOIN 6 News viewers can enter promo code “KOIN” at checkout to save 50% on Daisy Dash entry fees. Registration is open through Aug. 31.