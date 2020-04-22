Goodwill asks to hold onto your donations for now

Damaged donations are going to the dump while Goodwill locations are closed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As many people are stuck at home right now, doing some spring cleaning is very popular.

However, this is posing a major problem for local Goodwill locations that are closed due to the stay home, stay healthy order. Portland loves to give — but Goodwill says now is not the time. ​

“This is the most giving community in the country,” said Dale Emanuel. ​”As many as two times a day we are going from site to site to site, cleaning up what’s been left behind.”

Emanuel, a Goodwill spokesperson, says people are dumping donations at their 90 sites, even with clear signs that say they’re closed.​ It’s happening at sites in Gresham, Beaverton and in Vancouver, too. ​

Goodwill issues mass layoffs

Without staff on site, these donations are ruined by the wet weather. Plus, people are pilfering through it. ​

“So your best intention — to help people with free job services, that’s where the revenue goes, won’t be met if someone is walking away with what you’re leaving.”​

Damaged and stolen donations like these are going to the dump, so Goodwill asks that you keep your gracious goods out of the landfill and help your neighbors get free job services. ​

“One of our most popular job programs last year alone helped connect 11,000 plus people just in our area to a paycheck,” said Emanuel. “And boy, do we need that service”​

If you want to do good, Emanuel says hold on to your donations.​

“Allow us to receive them when we’re open, when it’s safe, when we have an effective process.”​

Save those donations for a day of celebrating once locations are reopened and you can truly help your community once again.