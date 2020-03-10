Brown rebukes GOP, issues cap-and-trade executive order

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown signed an executive order that puts into motion the “most ambitious clean fuel goals in the entire country,” in a direct rebuke to Republicans who walked out of the short legislative session over the cap-and-trade bill.

In a signing ceremony in the governor’s office, Brown said this executive action was necessary since “Republican lawmakers repeatedly walked out on the job.” For the second straight session, the GOP members in both the House and Senate went AWOL during the session, preventing a quorum and effectively blocking any and all legislative actions.

The short session was cut short days before its scheduled end on March 8.

In remarks shortly before she signed the executive order, Brown said the GOP “held Oregonians hostage” on not only this bill but all legislative action.

“Last July, I said if the legislature failed to take action (on this bill) I would,” she said, noting that this executive order is “sweeping and comprehensive.”

Gov. Brown warns use of ‘executive action’ for climate bill

After she signed the executive order, Brown was asked why she didn’t do this the first time the Republicans walked out of the State Capitol in 2019.

“I thought it was important that this was a collaborative process,” the governor said. This bill had “broad support” and she “thought it was important for the legislature to give it another try.”

But, she said, “Republicans forced me to take this action.”