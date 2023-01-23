PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek issued a statewide order Monday that all flags at Oregon public institutions be flown at half-staff to honor the victims and survivors of the Monterey Park, California shooting.

The governor called the shooting a senseless act of violence.

The shooting occurred Saturday night at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park and marred Lunar New Year celebrations in the predominantly Asian community just east of downtown Los Angeles.

On Monday, an 11th victim died from their injuries. Authorities say a total of 20 people were shot.

In a statement, Kotek said, “I am sending my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by the senseless act of violence in Monterey Park. It is unconscionable that instead of celebrating Lunar New Year, a holiday of great importance for many Asian Americans, these families and the broader Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander community are mourning the devastating loss of lives to another tragic mass shooting. Aimee and I hold everyone impacted by this attack in our thoughts and prayers.”

Kotek’s order coincides with one issued by President Joe Biden. He also asked that all flags be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the massacre. The White House’s proclamation was issued Sunday.

The president can order flags lowered to half-staff after tragic events, when heads of state die, or in other periods of mourning.

Both Kotek and the White House ordered the flags to remain lowered until sunset on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The suspect, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran of Hemet, California, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a standoff with law enforcement about 25 miles from the crime scene.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said there are no outstanding suspects. Investigators are still trying to determine a motive.