PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Spring is off to a wet and frigid start in Portland, but if your kids are willing to brave a potentially soggy Easter weekend, there are a lot of events taking place around the city to entertain them.

Whether they’re looking for a traditional Easter egg hunt or perhaps something new, like celebrating Easter on an ice rink, there is a wide variety of activities to choose from.

Who says Easter is only for chicks and bunnies? At the Oregon Zoo, lots of other animals want to take part in the fun. The Zoo is welcoming families to its Hop into Spring event. The fun-filled day invites guests to visit their favorite zoo animals and also provides opportunities to learn more about the residents from keepers. Booths throughout the zoo will provide hands-on activities for kids to participate in. Magician Adam the Great will also be performing for guests.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Oregon Zoo 4001 SW Canyon Rd, Portland, OR 97221

Overlook House is hosting the Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt. Children are invited to attend on Saturday, April 8 to snatch up as many eggs as they can. Participants should arrive at the Historic Overlook House at 10:30 a.m. sharp with their Easter baskets. The hunt will be over about 5 minutes after it begins, according to organizers. The event is free and presented by Friends of the Overlook House.

When: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Historic Overlook House 3839 N Melrose Dr, Portland, OR 97227

Children are invited to visit and collect goodies from businesses around the Bethany Village on Saturday, April 8 before finishing the day with a free Easter egg hunt. Kids can stop by businesses from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the Easter egg hunt will take place at the Bethany Athletic Club. There will be games, activities and opportunities for photos with the Easter bunny.

When: 2 p.m.. – 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Bethany Village 4756 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland, OR 97229

Candy, prizes and a chance to visit the Easter bunny are all things that await kids at the Sellwood-Moreland Egg Hunt. The free egg hunt starts at 11 a.m. at Oaks Amusement Park in picnic area 9. The event is organized by the amusement park, 105.1 the Buzz and Sellwood Community House. Organizers say the most important thing to remember is to arrive on time. Oaks Amusement Park will also be offering discount ride bracelets for anyone who uses the code SCHEGGHUNT23.

When:11 a.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Oaks Amusement Park Picnic Area 9 7805 SE Oaks Park Way, Portland, OR 97202

Rain or shine the Concordia Neighborhood will once again host its annual spring egg hunt. The free event takes place at noon on Saturday at Fernhill Park. Before the event, residents are invited to participate in a park clean-up at 9 a.m. to make sure the park is safe for children to search for eggs in. Anyone interested in helping fill eggs can stop by the community room at McMenamins Kennedy School at 4 p.m. Friday, April 7.

When: 12 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Fernhill Park 6010 NE 37th Ave, Portland, OR 97211

The song says, “Here comes Peter Cottontail hopping down the bunny trail,” but in Portland, Peter Cottontail is riding on a train down the Springwater Corridor Trail. The Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation is hosting three Easter Bunny Express rides families can attend on Saturday. The train rides will take passengers through the Springwater Corridor. The rides depart at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. The Easter bunny will be on the train and the organization is hosting a scavenger hunt for kids.

When: 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Oregon Rail Heritage Center 2250 SE Water Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Ice skating might be associated with winter, but in the Lloyd Center, it’s a year-round activity. On Saturday, April 8, the ice rink will host an Easter Skate. Skaters will be invited to meet the Easter bunny, participate in face painting, listen to music and win prizes. The state session costs $14 and includes a skate rental.

When 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Lloyd Center Ice Rink 953 Lloyd Center, Portland, OR 97232

Bella Organic Pumpkin Patch & Winery is hosting two days of egg hunts Easter weekend. This is the third year the farm has hosted Easter egg hunts. In 2023, there are 10 different egg hunt times for various age groups over the two days. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. The Easter bunny will be attending the event and will be available for photos. For specific times, visit BellaOrganic.com.

When: Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9

Where: Bella Organic Pumpkin Patch & Winery 16205 NW Gillihan Rd, Portland, OR 97231

Bella Organic Farm isn’t the only Sauvie Island farm participating in Easter fun. For the first time, Topaz Farm is hosting Easter on the Farm. Guests can visit at three different times on Saturday, April 8 to enjoy housemade doughnuts, coffee and hot chocolate, a cow train ride or mini-digger session, a scavenger hunt and Ukrainian egg decorating demonstrations. Tickets are $10 per person for an entry time.

When: 9-10 a.m. 10-11 a.m. 11a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: 17100 NW Sauvie Island Rd, Portland, OR 97231

Children can enjoy making crafts and hunting for eggs while parents and guardians sip coffee and eat pastries at the Nordic Northwest egg hunt. Anyone is welcome to attend the free family event. It will be held at Nordic Northwest in Southwest Portland.

When: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Where: Nordic Northwest 8800 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR 97223