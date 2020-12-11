Grab your winter gear from Next Adventure in Portland

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The temperatures are getting cooler and more snow is falling as we head into the winter season.

Whether you’re an avid skier or a beginner, the professionals at Next Adventure have what you need to have a fun and safe ski season! Kohr Harlan went out to their flagship store in Southeast Portland to check out some gear.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss