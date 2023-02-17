PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver Public Schools will be receiving funding for mental health services thanks to a federal grant program.

The U.S. Department of Education awarded grants to hundreds of school districts across the nation, including VPS.

VPS will get $1.7 million in the first year, which will allow the district to recruit and retain mental health providers. Further, the district plans to use the money to expand diversity and cultural competency that better reflects students and the community.

The four-year grant is estimated to help 7,500 students and families from VPS middle and high schools.

“We are grateful that the DOE has prioritized this need for students,” said Dr. Jeff Snell, VPS superintendent. “This additional support will not only allow us to maintain essential mental health offerings for students but also offer them in a way that our diverse mix of students can relate to and utilize. There is no doubt that having supports like these for students is critical for their success, and better all around for the community.”

The funding comes at a “crucial time” as the district is set to lose federal funding from the pandemic at the end of the year.