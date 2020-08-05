Grant program backing BLM now open to artists

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Jordan Schnitzer Museums of Art has established a new, $150,000 Black Lives Matter Artist Grant Program — and it is now available to local artists.

The program, which supports the BLM movement, is funded by the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation, in partnership with the museums located at the University of Oregon, Washington State University and Portland State University. It will award 20 different $2,500 prizes to Portland-area artists whose work reflects the social justice efforts aimed to end systemic racism.

“Artists are the chroniclers of our time,” said PSU President Stephen Percy Wednesday at a press conference from the Downtown campus. “Art allows the artist and the audience to process, feel, and communicate a complicated spectrum of rage, grief and joy.”

Jordan D. Schitzer was also at Wednesday’s program unveiling. He said the pandemic also played a role in wanting to help struggling artists.

According to JSMA, artists interested in applying should submit their applications no later than September 30, 2020. Selected works will be exhibited online at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art in fall 2020 leading to a gallery exhibition in the winter of 2021.