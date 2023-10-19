PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The City of Gresham has announced new upgrades coming to Gradin Community Sports Park in 2024.

With construction slated to begin in the summer, the city says it’s building an amenity plaza with a dog park, pickleball and basketball courts, and restrooms south of the existing soccer fields.

“Pickleball courts and dog parks have been the two most requested park amenities throughout our community engagement efforts over the past couple of years,” said Gresham Director of Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships Joe Walsh. “By adding these amenities, we’re excited to extend Gradin Sports Park’s useability while serving a broader range of community members.”

“I’m grateful for the support of our legislative partners as well as the efforts of City staff who continuously find opportunities to leverage resources in order to meet the needs of our community,” said Gresham City Manager Nina Vetter.

The City of Gresham is upgrading Gradin Sports Park in 2024 with new pickleball and basketball courts and a dog park (Courtesy Mackenzie.)

Officials said, with the upgrades, Gradin Sports Park could become a “tournament-quality facility.”

The upgrades come after the city received a $467,950 grant from the State of Oregon’s Local Government Grant Program. The city has also allocated up to $2 million in American Rescue Act funds to build out sports fields and brings additional amenities to the park.