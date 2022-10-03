PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Monday morning, AM Extra is checking in with a city that’s a direct neighbor to Portland — the city of Gresham.

Gresham shares many issues that Portland is experiencing right now, including an uptick in violence, homelessness and more.

Mayor Travis Stovall shared how the city is addressing public safety during a time of heightened crime.

“It’s not just a challenge we’re facing in Gresham or the city of Portland, but all across the country,” said Stovall. “And that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t step up and ensure we’re doing everything we can to reverse where this trend is going. And we are.”

Stovall noted the launch of Safe Gresham Initiative that focuses on prevention, intervention and collaboration of services across the region. Despite seeing some progress already, Stovall noted there is “still a long way to go.”

The mayor also touched on the city’s Youth Services Division.

