PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Gresham Police Department announced its new Police Department Transparency Dashboard on Wednesday, aiming to increase public access to police data.

“We are excited to launch this transparency dashboard as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance community trust,” said Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg. “Transparency is vital in building strong relationships between our officers and the community we serve. By providing access to this information, we aim to promote open dialogue and understanding.”

Gresham Police Department said the dashboard aims to provide residents with real-time critical information including up-to-date crime and incident reporting, workplace diversity information within the police department and use of force data.

Gresham police said the dashboard is one step toward the department’s goal of leveraging new technology and to “enhance the collection, analysis, and sharing of data and information to improve service delivery, accountability, and collaboration with the community.”

The dashboard is part of Gresham Police Department’s 2022 long-term strategic plan with recommendations from a BerryDunn organizational assessment, the department said.