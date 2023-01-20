PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was cleaning his handgun while driving when he shot himself in the leg, according to Gresham police.

Police say the man was driving on Eastman Parkway Friday night when he accidentally pulled the trigger and shot himself while servicing the gun.

“In order to remove the slide from a semi-automatic handgun, one has to pull the trigger to unlock slide. It is important to clear the chamber and check that it is empty prior to pulling the trigger. This is something that you do not want to do while multi-tasking,” said Gresham police officer Jarom Sweazey.

The man pulled over and had someone take him to the hospital for treatment. The injury was non-life-threatening, police say.