Ground Kontrol eases into reopening after lengthy closure

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The beloved Ground Kontrol Classic Arcade and Bar in Portland is back open for the first time in more than a year.

The popular arcade shut down last March due to the pandemic. Now, they’re beginning phase 1 of their own reopening plan, which means only the red side of the arcade is currently open.

“We’re trying to ease into reopening more for the benefit of our employees because they haven’t worked in 15 months and this is a high-pressure environment for them with a lot of customers,” Owner Jeffery McEachin explained. “We want the customers to be comfortable with plenty of space between them and other people.”

Fifty people will be let in at a time and the arcade games are spaced out to promote social distancing. Another change is a new digital payment system — so there’s no need to scrounge around for quarters.

Ground Kontrol is located at 115 NW 5th Avenue and is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the week. For more information, visit their website.