Group calls for answers in Kyron Horman case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of people gathered outside of the Multnomah County Courthouse to remember Kyron Horman who went missing nearly 12 years ago.

A flyer promoting the rally Saturday states the group wants to “remind [Schmidt] that Kyron is still missing.”

“We will be there to remind him that waiting for justice for almost 12 years is just too long,” the flyer said.

On June 4, 2010, Horman went to Skyline School in Northwest Portland and vanished. When he disappeared, it was treated as a missing person case for nine days before authorities announced it was a criminal case on the 10th day.

No one has been arrested in the case, and there has been no sign of Horman since.