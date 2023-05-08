It's not too late to treat mom to a wine pairing class, shopping spree or floral arrangement workshop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 14. If this is news to you, don’t let your mom know that.

For those who are still searching for last-minute ways to celebrate the holiday, here are seven activities you can do with the maternal figure in your life — that aren’t just brunch.

When: Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 at various times

Where: 5801 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97202

Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden’s annual Mother’s Day Sale & Show is returning after a three-year hiatus. At the sale, visitors can buy their mothers one of the hundreds of rhododendrons and azaleas that will be available. And at the show, the various rhododendron species that grow in the Portland area will be on display.

When: Saturday, May 13 and Sunday May 14 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: 300 N Ramsay Way, Portland, OR 97227

Treat mom to a gift from the Unique Markets pop-up that will feature over 150 local entrepreneurs, brands and artists. Held in Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the marketplace includes a family fun area, free drinks and a DIY zone.

When: Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: 1740 NW Glisan St., Portland, OR 97209

Join Rose Haven for its 10th annual Reigning Roses Walk, which serves as a fundraiser for the community center and day shelter. The event kicks off with a pre-party that features food, mimosas and a raffle. Then, participants will walk through the Alphabet District and learn more about Rose Haven’s community partners. Register for the 5K online.

When: Sunday, May 14 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 7805 SE Oaks Park Way Portland, OR 97202

This Sunday at the Oaks Amusement Park ticket booth, moms who ask for the “Mother’s Day special” will receive a free ride bracelet after buying one for their children. Park rides include the historic carousel, Adrenaline Peak and AtmosFEAR.

When: Sunday, May 14 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: 417 NW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

Kelsey Glasser, the owner of wine bar and restaurant Arden, is hosting a series of wine-focused events for Oregon Wine Month. During Sunday’s event, Glasser will teach guests all about pairing wine with different sauces, proteins and food in general.

When: Sunday, May 14 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 3507 SW Jerald Ct., Portland, OR 97221

During this floral arrangement workshop, a farmer-florist with Opal Blooms Urban Flower Farm and Design will teach families how to make their own bouquets. One ticket to the event includes the required materials for the flower arrangement, a vase and light snacks and refreshments.

When: Sunday, May 14 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: 9161 SE Foster Road Portland, OR 97266

Gong baths are a form of meditation in which participants relax to the sounds and vibrations that come from the percussion instrument. Lighthouse Yoga is welcoming Portlanders and their mothers to participate in what could be their very first gong bath, led by Vani Kimbrell and Betsy Sayer.