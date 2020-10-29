Handcrafted, seasonal Berliners available at Fills Donuts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland has a new donut shop!

Fills Donuts opened earlier this month in downtown Portland, where they make handcrafted and seasonal treats. Kohr Harlan got a chance to check out their assortment of the popular Berliner — a traditional German donut without a hole in the middle.

Fills Donuts is located on Southwest Washington Street and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.