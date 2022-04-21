Anyone can walk or run, with or without a dog.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another annual event is back (mostly) in person this year! The Humane Society for Southwest Washington’s Walk/Run for the Animals returns this May.

KOIN 6 News caught up with HSSW President Andrea Bruno and her grand-pup, Lola, who recently enjoyed a nice, quiet walk through Esther Short Park. However, in just a few weeks, that same park will be populated with plenty of excited pups.

Esther Short Park is the starting point for the HSSW’s Walk/Run for the Animals on May 7. The run is once again virtual — but the walk is in person, with starting times anywhere between 9-11 a.m.

The route is sticking to downtown Vancouver after the shelter received positive feedback about the change which was made in 2021.

“Really, people loved it. They loved the opportunity to see all the shops and restaurants and see downtown Vancouver and all it has to offer,” Bruno said. “So, it was really a fun time for them to take a look at the sights and walk with their dog and really just have a change of scenery.”

Bruno says this is a huge fundraiser for the shelter. The HSSW takes in not just dogs and cats, but other animals like bunnies and guinea pigs — they even take in pets from other states. They also help with medical care and more.

HSSW even aims to take care of pet owners as well.

“We’re really focused on helping people and pets,” Bruno stated. “We want to make sure people can keep their pets in their homes, so we provide a lot of resources and information about how to take care of your pet.”

Remember — anyone can do the walk or run, dog or no dog. For all those interested in signing up, check out their website.