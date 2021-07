PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Take a trip back in time this weekend at the 50th Annual Great Oregon Steam Up.

The event is a working museum full of power equipment and other machines of the past century. Kohr Harlan got the chance to head out and show us some of that machinery on display — some of which you can even take out for a test ride!

The event runs from Saturday, July 24 to Sunday, August 1 in Brooks. For more information on the Great Oregon Steam Up, visit this website.