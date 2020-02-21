Harrisburg couple wins $250K with anniversary lottery ticket

The winning ticket was bought at the Monmouth Shell station

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Harrisburg couple was on their way home from celebrating their ninth anniversary when they realized they had just scratched off a winning lottery ticket.

Jerrica and Riley Ross were driving home from the coast when they stopped at the Shell station in Monmouth to buy a few scratch-offs. They didn’t think their day could get any better — then they won $250,000.

“Normally we play twice a month and break even,” said Jerrica. “We also take them home to play, but for some reason we decided to scratch them in the car. We couldn’t believe it when I scanned it with the app and it said that we’d won $250,000!”

The couple plans to use the money to pay off all their bills and their house.

“It’s basically a reset for our finances,” said Riley. “It’s a great anniversary present!”