PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland broke multiple August heat records during this week’s heat wave, which brought multiple days of 100-degree temperatures to the metro area. But the heat may have felt different based on the neighborhood you live in.

While cities are generally thought of as having one uniform temperature at any given time, neighborhoods with more urban development and fewer trees are hotter. These types of neighborhoods are known as “urban heat islands.” Satellite data compiled by Oregon Metro in 2017 and 2020 maps out the Portland metro area’s warmest neighborhoods.

“Heat islands are urban or developed areas that experience higher than average temperatures due to heat retained or even amplified by the built-out urban environment,” Metro states in the report.

The red regions represent the Portland metro area’s hottest heat islands. (Oregon Metro: see map)

The data, represented in the map by shades of red and yellow, shows the difference in average surface temperature for each neighborhood in comparison to the regional average. Percentages are provided throughout the map showing how much warmer each urban area is compared to the average regional surface temperature.

KOIN 6 used this data to compile a list of the Portland metro area’s 15 warmest neighborhoods:

Triple Creek (Tanasbourne Town Center) – 6% Harmony (Clackamas Town Center) – 5.5% Orenco Station – 5.1% Lents – 4.9% Elmonica – 4.8% Central Eastside – 4.7% Mill Park – 4.6% Wilkes East – 4.6% Arbor Roses – 4.5% Hosford-Abernethy – 4.5% Downtown Hillsboro – 4.4% Brentwood Darlington – 4.3% Gresham City Central – 4.3% Hillsboro Airport – 4.3% Southeast Portland – 4.3%

An excessive heat warning remains in effect for the greater Portland-Vancouver metro area until 11 p.m. Wednesday. The advisory is also issued for the central and southern areas of the Willamette Valley, the Northern Oregon Cascade foothills and the Cascade foothills in Lane County.