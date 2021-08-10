List: Cooling centers in Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cooling centers are opening in the Portland metro as high temperatures once again return to the region.

Below is a list of the cooling center locations and hours:

Portland

24-hour Cooling Centers

Arbor Lodge Shelter: 1952 N Lombard Street

Sunrise Center: 18901 E Burnside Street

Portland Building: 1120 SW 5th Avenue

All 24-hour cooling centers will be open from noon on Wednesday through 9 a.m. Sunday.

Day Cooling Center

Charles Jordan Community Center: 9009 North Foss Ave., Portland Open noon to 9 a.m., Wednesday through Sunday.



Beaverton

Beaverton City Library (Cathy Stanton Room): 12375 SW 5th St., Beaverton Open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Beaverton City Library at Murray Scholls: 11200 SW Murray Scholls Pl, Beaverton Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and until 6 p.m. Friday.



Tigard

The Tigard Public Library: 13500 SW Hall Blvd, Tigard Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

The Tigard Senior Center: 8815 SW Omara St, Portland Open from 5 p.m, to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.



These cooling centers open as the state braces for another extreme heatwave. On Tuesday morning, Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a State of Emergency.

The order opens up emergency resources and funding across the state. It applies from August 10 through August 20.

The Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has also been told to activate the state’s Emergency Coordination Center to coordinate essential protective measures.

Portland and Multnomah County also declared a State of Emergency ahead of the forecasted high temps. The county’s order lasts from August 11 – 16, and the city’s is from August 11 – 15.