Hello, South Portland!

The Portland Bureau of Transportation has been working on this plan for two years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s official! With a simple sticker, South Portland is now the city’s newest section.

It’s the first major readdressing effort since 1931, which created the current North, Northeast, Northwest, Southeast and Southwest Portland we know today. However, addresses got wonky in the Southwest area as the city continued to develop along the Willamette River.

“As a result of that the addresses in this area started with a zero,” explained Hannah Schafer with the Portland Bureau of Transportation. “And that was fine for a long time until computer systems started being developed, and computer systems don’t work well with addresses that start with a zero.

These addresses made finding places a problem for delivery drivers — and most importantly first responders.

“By making this change we are making our response time to folks hopefully faster,” said Schafer.

Schafer says these critical services are vital, now more than ever.

“This date was set two years ago. We of course didn’t realize we’d be in the midst of a pandemic and when we got to this date, we knew it was extra important to do this work at this time.”

More than 6,000 addresses in the area east of Southwest Naito Parkway will change from Southwest to South. The change will affect the South Waterfront, John’s Landing and Corbett-Terwilliger, along with the areas east of Southwest Naito Parkway and Southwest Viewpoint Terrace.

One sign at a time, they’ll speed up life saving efforts of first responders.

