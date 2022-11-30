Some of the items available at the Christmas Bazaar at Expo Center in Portland, December 6, 2019 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Black Friday might be over, but there are still plenty of days to shop during the holiday season.

For anyone searching for a unique gift to give a loved one, Portland’s markets, craft fairs and bazaars might be the best places to shop.

Several events are taking place throughout December where people are invited to peruse a variety of items. They include handmade gifts, local vendors and sometimes imported wares.

Here are eight Portland markets to check out while you do your holiday shopping:

Portland Night Market – The Portland Night Market takes place several times throughout the year, and one of them lands just before the holidays. From Dec. 1-4, guests can shop more than 175 Portland-area vendors. They’ll be selling everything from food and drinks to jewelry, leather goods, ceramics, and more. The Portland Night Market is free, but anyone who’d like to skip the line can purchase a fast pass on Eventbrite. The event is held at 100 SE Alder St. in Portland.

Portland Bazaar – For two weekends, the Portland Bazaar will be taking over the Premier Gear & Machine Works Building in Northwest Portland. The event takes place Dec. 10-11 and 17-18. It will feature more than 160 local makers, designers and purveyors. The event began in 2011 and aims to showcase the skilled artists and small businesses of Portland. The Portland Bazaar will be held at 1715 NW 17th Ave.

Unique Markets – “Free” is a theme at the Unique Markets event in Portland. Guests will receive a free tote bag, free gift wrapping and free drinks. However, the ticket to get in costs $10. For children 14 and under, it’s free. The event will be held at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Dec. 3 and 4. More than 160 vendors will be at the event.

ScanFair – Scandinavia comes to Portland during the weekend of ScanFair. The fair runs Dec. 10-11 at the Oregon Convention Center. It will feature traditional food and drink vendors, cultural entertainment, games, activities and crafts. Tickets for anyone over age 12 cost $12. For children 6-11, they’re $6 and for kids 5 and under, tickets are free.

Crafty Wonderland – Portland’s store for locally made goods hosts an annual art and craft market ahead of the holidays. Crafty Wonderland takes place Dec. 9-11 at the Oregon Convention Center. There will be more than 225 booths selling everything from hot sauce to ornaments, paintings and jewelry. Tickets cost $20 on Friday and $2 on Saturday and Sunday.

Laurelhurst Winter Bazaar – The Laurelhurst School is hosting a craft bazaar on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for the Laurelhurst School’s Parent Teacher Association. It will feature more than 80 local artists and crafters. Guests can take part in a raffle and a silent auction of wreaths. There will be food, live music and more.

Woodstock Holiday Night Market – Old Pawn Shop at Southeast 82nd Avenue and Woodstock Boulevard is once again hosting the Woodstock Holiday Night Market. The event takes place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 9-10. The weekend will include local vendors, beer, food and holiday fun. Jewelry, knives and stained glass are just a few of the wares that will be for sale. The event is free.

Kerns Neighborhood Holiday Market & Art Walk – Businesses along Sandy Boulevard in the Kerns Neighborhood will be hosting a holiday market and art walk on Dec. 10 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests are invited to shop or enjoy drinks at the many businesses in the area. There will also be a holiday pop-up market featuring more than 30 artists. At the event, guests can pick up a punch card. Purchases made at four or more businesses will earn a shopper a reward. The event is free to attend.