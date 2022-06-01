The pandemic put many Pride events on pause, but they're roaring back in 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland and its surrounding areas take Pride Month seriously and several events scheduled throughout the month of June hope to celebrate and support the ongoing pursuit of equal justice for the LGBTQ+ community.

From drag shows to the annual Portland Pride Parade, the Rose City has plenty of ways it plans to raise the voices of LGBTQ+ individuals and their allies.

The Portland Pride Waterfront Festival and Parade takes place June 18 and 19, but there are several other Pride events for people to attend as well.

Here are more than a dozen Pride Month events to catch during the month of June:

The Lewis Elementary School Queer Student Association is partnering with the Lewis Parent Teacher Association to host a Kid’s Pride Parade on June 4. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at Lewis Elementary School and includes festivities, live music by Bloco Alegria, and drag performances by Bolivia Carmichaels and Poison Waters. It will also offer queer resources. The event concludes at 1 p.m. The public is invited to march or bike with the parade.

The public is invited to gather at Holley Park in La Center at 11 a.m. June 4 for the 2nd Annual Rainbow Walk. The walk starts at 12 p.m. and is hosted by Clark County Pride. The event features a family-orientated festival at the park with music, vendors, food, and community resources. It lasts until 4 p.m.

This ride is meant to celebrate Portland’s LGBTQIA+ community. Everyone is welcome to join. The ride starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 5 at Trek Bicycle Portland at 5329 NE Sandy Blvd. The event will provide snacks, drinks and free swag.

The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry welcomes visitors for a night of Pride-inspired science demonstrations, lectures, Drag performances, and music. The event includes complimentary admission to OMSI’s featured exhibit: The World of da Vinci. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for youth.

This LGBTQ2SIA+ pop-up market features artists from the Portland metro area. It takes place every second Saturday of the month, starting June 11 and running through October. The Market takes place at the Q Center in Portland, at 4115 NE Mississippi Ave.

The city of Hillsboro will recognize the accomplishments and contributions of LGBTQIA+ individuals throughout the community and the world at its annual pride party from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. on June 11. The free event invites people to visit Jerry Willey Plaza for a family-friendly festival. Drag performer Poison Waters will headline the event.

Oregon AARP is giving away 50 tickets to the 2 p.m. Portland Center Stage production of “Rent” on June 12 at The Armory. Anyone interested can enter to win online.

The Portland Pride Block Party coincides with the Portland Pride Waterfront Festival. The event takes place every evening from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Scandals on Southwest Harvey Milk Street and Southwest 12th Ave. The party benefits Cascade AIDS Project and the Audria M. Edwards scholarship fund. The party features local performers, live music, and DJs.

The Portland Pride Waterfront Festival will take over Tom McCall Waterfront Park for the weekend. Guests ages 5 and older must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks are strongly encouraged. There’s a $8 suggested donation requested at the gate.

The Chrystal Ballroom in Portland is hosting a Pride dance party and fundraiser called “Gaylabration.” This will be the 10-year anniversary of the event. It will feature DJ Deanne, Zari Art body paint and Laseronics visuals. The party starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are available to purchase online.

The Portland Pride Bar Crawl is known as “The Proudest Crawl of the Year.” The event starts at Silverado at 610 NW Couch St. at 4 p.m. on June 18. Tickets are available to purchase online. The ticket includes two drinks or shots, a stadium cup for the crawl, exclusive drink specials, local food, and waived covers at all venues. There will also be an after party.

The Portland Pride Parade begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 19. It kicks off from the intersection of NW Broadway and NW Couch St. and ends at SW Naito Pkwy. at the Portland Pride Waterfront Festival.

The Sports Bra, a first-of-its-kind bar in Portland that only features women’s sports, is hosting its inaugural Pride mini Block party on June 19. Its limited presale tickets for the vent go on sale June 1 on Eventbrite.

This Pride 5K starts and ends at the Hidden Creek Community Center. Participants are invited to stay after the race for some live music and activities for the whole family. Every participant receives a free Pride shirt. Participants can register for the event online.

Remy Wines in Dayton is hosting what it boasts to be the “world’s first Queer Wine Fest.” The event will feature queer-owned, queer-made and queer-grown wines from across the country for an outdoor tasting and celebration.