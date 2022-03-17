PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Do you feel safe in your neighborhood? A new report is highlighting which cities Oregonians feel the most secure in, including some in the Portland metro area.
Safewise put together the report by using a survey, analyzing crime rates and other data. The website’s survey revealed that Oregonians feel less concerned for their safety than their fellow Americans.
“Only 39% expressed a daily level of high concern compared to 47% nationwide,” Safewise said. “But, despite this lack of concern, only 40% said they feel generally safe within their state (one of the lowest percentages from the survey year).”
However, the survey also found that more than half of the Oregonians surveyed said they worry about the coronavirus pandemic every day, and 55% believe that crime is increasing.
“The good news is property crime in Oregon has steadily dropped since 2019 and violent crime has stayed mostly flat over the last four years. And all but one of Oregon’s safest cities had violent crime rates far below the state and national average,” Safewise added.
When it comes to crime, 39% of residents said package theft was of top concern when talking about safety.
Below, you’ll find what the report claims are the 10 safest cities in Oregon, with their respective Violent Crime (VC) and Property Crime (PC) rates.
#10. Keizer
Population: 40,087
Median Income: $64,638
- VC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 1.7, 1.5, 2.1
- PC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 18.9, 16.2, 22.4
#9. Silverton
Population: 10,782
Median Income: $64,296
- VC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 1.3, 1.5, 1.1
- PC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 22.4, 21.1, 20.4
#8. Bend
Population: 103,485
Median Income: $65,662
- VC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 1.7, 1.5, 1.7
- PC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 18.9, 19.1, 21.3
#7. Lebanon
Population: 17,635
Median Income: $45,642
- VC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 1.3, 1.7, N/A
- PC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 16.8, 21.5, N/A
#6. Milwaukie
Population: 21,040
Median Income: $61,902
- VC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 1.4, N/A, 1.7
- PC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 14.8, N/A, 14.8
#5. Independence
Population: 10,477
Median Income: $53,599
- VC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 1.2, 1.8, 1.3
- PC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 13.8, 14.0, 17.0
#4. Lake Oswego
Population: 40,171
Median Income: $108,927
- VC Rate 2022, 2021, 20200.7, 0.6, 0.5
- PC Rate 2022, 2021, 202016.4, 12.1, 13.4
#3. Monmouth
Population: 10,708
Median Income: $39,704
- VC Rate 2022, 2021, 20201.0, 1.4, 1.2
- PC Rate 2022, 2021, 202010.8, 12.0, 13.8
#2. Sherwood
Population: 20,052
Median Income: $103,512
- VC Rate 2022, 2021, 20200.5, 0.6, N/A
- PC Rate 2022, 2021, 202013.0, 10.9, N/A
#1. West Linn
Population: 26,916
Median Income: $111,042
- VC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 0.4, 0.7, 0.9
- PC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 11.7, 8.6, 8.7
