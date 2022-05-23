Any classroom in the country is eligible

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver-based Slumberkins — the books with stuffed animals that teach kids about emotional growth — recently gave one local classroom quite the surprise.

“We thought it would be fun to do a whole classroom giveaway where each of you are going to be able to take home your very own fox,” Callie Christensen told a classroom full of kids.

Christensen, one of the founders of Slumberkins, was so overwhelmed by the students’ reactions that the company decided to do an even bigger giveaway.

From now through June 17, they will be giving away Slumberkins bundles to one classroom per day — a prize worth over $1,600. This applies to any classroom in the country.

This giveaway also comes with one year of free access to the Slumberkins curriculum hub for the teacher, along with a lesson kit for the classroom.

If you’d like to nominate an educator for the giveaway, visit this website.