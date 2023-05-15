There's no one way to prevent bike theft, but these tips will help avoid it

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland’s unseasonably warm weather had many bicyclists hitting the road over the weekend, but local law enforcement warns that more cycling sometimes means more opportunity for bike theft.

The Portland Police Bureau has tips on how to keep bikes safe.

The first thing police suggest doing after a person acquires a new bicycle is to register it with the city. This allows investigators to identify a bike’s owner using its serial number.

Police say serial numbers are rarely removed from stolen bicycles and the number often serves as a permanent way to identify it. Registering a bike in Portland is voluntary, which means people aren’t required to do it, but police highly recommend people go online and register their bicycle.

A bicycle’s serial number is often found stamped on the underside of the bike frame between the pedals.

A bicycle’s serial number can often be found on the bottom of the frame between the pedals. (KOIN)

In addition to registering a bike, police encourage people to lock it up properly when they go places, or when storing a bike in your backyard.

Cable locks are not considered a safe took for preventing bike theft, as they can often be easily cut.

Instead, the Portland Police Bureau recommends using a quality U-lock. This U-lock should be used to lock a bike frame to a secure bike lock. People should also consider locking a bike when it’s parked indoors, police say.

Depending on the bike frame, sometimes a U-lock can fit around the frame and the rim of a wheel. Although cables are not recommended as the only form of a bike lock, they can be used to wrap around the wheel that does not fit to the U-lock and be secured to the U-lock.

The Portland Police Bureau and Project 529 Garage, the company the police bureau works with for bicycle serial number registration, both recommend ABUS U-locks.

If your bike is stolen in Portland, report it to police and report it on project529.com. Police suggest bike theft victims watch online sales platforms 30 days after their bicycle is stolen to see if it’s listed for sale.

If you find your stolen bike listed on an online sales platform, police say to take a screenshot of the post and record any contact information from the posting. You should also copy the URL of the item and the seller and save it for investigators.

For anyone worried about accidentally purchasing a stolen bike, police say to look closely at the listing. If it seems too good to be true, that’s a red flag that the bike might be stolen.

The Portland Police Bureau has not had a Bike Theft Task Force since 2023.

According to a spokesperson from the Portland Police Bureau, the bureau does not track statistics specifically for stolen bikes or stolen bikes that have been recovered.