Oregon State Parks says this is a day to thank Oregonians for their support

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Grab the tent and your sleeping bag, or start preparing your RV, because camping is free at all Oregon State Parks on Saturday, June 3 to honor State Parks Day.

The free camping applies to tent, RV or horse campsites.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will also not charge day-use parking fees at the 25 locations that charge them on June 3 and 4.

State Parks Day has been a tradition since 1998 and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department sees it as a way to thank Oregonians for their support of the state park system over many decades.

“Oregon has one of the best state parks systems in the country, and it’s because you have invested in parks, cared for them and preserved them for everyone to enjoy. Thank you,” said OPRD Director Lisa Sumption.

In addition to the free night of camping and waived parking fees, ORPD will host several free events and service projects on June 3 to celebrate.

At Cove Palisades, the Festival of the Land is a free event that celebrates the diverse history, food and culture of Central Oregon. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes archaeology hikes, kids’ games and activities, a petting zoo, wildfire and fish displays.

The Trail Keepers of Oregon will lead a group of volunteers on trail maintenance projects at Smith Rock State Park from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Volunteers should bring snacks, a lunch, water and work gloves. Registration is required.

Jessie M. Memorial State Park will host an educational film screening at its amphitheater from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. depending on the weather.

The Friends of Stub Stewart State Park will set up booths and tables around the Welcome Center Building of L.L. Stub Stewart State Park where people can meet local fire departments, state forestry agencies and volunteer organizations. Free snacks and refreshments will be provided and there will be arts and crafts activities. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on State Parks Day events, visit the Oregon State Parks website.

Fishing is also free statewide June 3 and 4, courtesy of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.