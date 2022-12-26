PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With Christmas wrapped, many people are looking to recycle or dispose of their Christmas trees.

Flocked and artificial trees will need to go into the trash. If you got a real tree this year, however, officials are urging you to recycle it rather than send it to the landfill.

Christmas trees being recycled will need all lights, tinsel, ornaments and stands removed.

Residents in the Portland metro area can recycle their trees using their yard debris collection program, according to Metro.

People can also drop off trees at several nonprofits around the metro area. To find a nearby drop-off location visit Metro’s website here.

The Boy Scouts of America will begin collecting used trees in Washington County the first weekend of January.

Troops will take drop-offs at Cook Park in Tigard. For those with scheduled pickups, BSA said to leave the tree in your driveway and attach the payment to the tree in a plastic bag.

The drop-off event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following days:

Sunday, Jan. 1

Saturday, Jan. 7

Sunday, Jan. 8

Sunday, Jan. 15

A third option is Trout Unlimited, an organization that helps increase native fish populations. The organization uses the Christmas tree to create habitats for salmon, trout and steelhead.

Christmas trees can be dropped off between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 7 and Jan. 14. at Northwest Fly Fishing Outfitters or the Old Fire Station.

In Clark County, Waste Connections will pick up trees from customers with yard debris recycling. Taller trees have to be cut down into pieces shorter than 5 feet.

For residents without that service, six places are taking dropped-off trees for $5 or less to recycle them.