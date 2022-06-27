PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Fireworks might be banned for personal use in Portland and Vancouver, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of shows taking place nearby to watch them.

From Clackamas County to the coast, there are several spectacles that will be lighting up the night sky on July 4, 2022.

“Oregon’s largest July 4th fireworks display” is returning to the Waterfront Blues Festival. The festival lasts all weekend through July 4 and concludes with a bang. The fireworks will be launched from a barge in the Willamette River. Spectators can enjoy the show from either side of the river. Multnomah County said it will close the Hawthorne and Morrison bridges to motorized vehicles on July 4 from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The bridges will remain open to bicyclists and pedestrians.

Oaks Park says it will have “Portland’s best fireworks display” in 2022. The amusement park is hosting an all-day event on July 4 and will have extended hours for its attractions. Fireworks begin at dusk, at around 10 p.m., but the rides will run from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Admission tickets include all-day access to the rides, access to the picnic grounds, and an up-close view of the fireworks display.

Portland’s Mount Tabor Park isn’t hosting its own fireworks event, but it is an excellent spot to watch the fireworks from downtown. This park is located on an extinct volcano on the east side of Portland and offers an incredible view of the city. Spectators should be able to see the fireworks from the Waterfront Blues Festival and Oaks Park.

There will be fireworks at Ron Tonkin Stadium after the Hillsboro Hops play the Eugene Emeralds on July 4.

Oak Hills Recreation Center in Beaverton is inviting the public to attend its fireworks show, which is returning after the pandemic. The event is accepting donations at the entrance. There will be food carts open from 6:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. The fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Guests are invited to attend the fireworks show at Sandy High School on Monday, July 4. A portion of Bell Street will be closed prior to the fireworks display, which begins at dusk. It will remain closed until about 10 minutes after the display ends. The city has more information about parking for the event on its website.

The City of Canby is hosting its annual Canby Independence Day Celebration downtown. The event will feature a street fair with food and beverage vendors and arts and crafts exhibitors. There will also be a car show and parade. When the sun goes down, the Canby Volunteer Fire Department will present the fireworks display at Trost Elementary School.

West Linn’s annual fireworks show at Willamette Park is returning after the pandemic. The event will feature food by Smokin’ John’s Barbecue and live music by Deadbeat Dixie. The music starts at 6 p.m. and will continue until dusk, when the fireworks begin.

Lincoln City will host its annual fireworks display at Taft Waterfront Park starting at around 10 p.m. Before the fireworks, festivities start in the Historic Taft District of Lincoln City with live music beginning at 11 a.m.

Seaside hosts one of the largest fireworks shows on the West Coast. The show takes place at Seaside Beach. The festivities start at dusk, at around 10 p.m. The city asks visitors to remove their trash from the beach and reminds people that no tents or overnight camping is permitted on Seaside beaches.