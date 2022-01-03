High avalanche danger on Mt. Hood, Washington Cascades

The Northwest Avalanche Center says human-triggered avalanches are very likely

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Northwest Avalanche Center is warning people of dangerous avalanche conditions on Mt. Hood and in the Washington Cascades Monday.

These areas all had a “high” risk of avalanche danger Monday morning, according to the NWAC’s scale.

In a statement released at 6 p.m. Sunday, NWAC said very dangerous avalanche conditions developed overnight and will extend through Monday in the Mt. Hood area. Heavy snow and extreme winds are expected and natural and human-triggered avalanches are very likely.

Heads up! An avalanche warning has been issued for the East Slopes South & Mt Hood zones. Triggering a slide is likely and will be big enough to bury or kill you. Avoid travel in or below avalanche terrain. Go to https://t.co/vqt3TEeFJl for more information. pic.twitter.com/HmE9cBoeHZ — NW Avalanche Center (@nwacus) January 3, 2022

NWAC said stay out and away from any slope where large avalanches can run.

On Mt. Hood, the danger extends from above the treeline to below the treeline. For Tuesday, NWAC expects conditions will drop from “high” to “considerable” near and below the treeline, but will remain “high above the treeline.

“With large to very large avalanches very likely on Monday, it’s a good day to steer clear of avalanche terrain and let the storm pass. Whiteout conditions will make travel dangerous above treeline regardless of the avalanche hazard. Be prepared if you venture out on Monday,” NWAC wrote on its website.

Winds crank and move low-density snow, creating textured snow surfaces ahead of the snowstorm on Jan. 2, 2022. Photo by Andrew Kiefer, courtesy Northwest Avalanche Center

Evidence of recent wind loading seen above the treeline on Mt. Hood on New Year’s Day. Pea Gravel Ridge was stripped of snow along ridgetop with textured and wind-pressed surfaces on the west aspect. Photo by Andrew Kiefer, courtesy Northwest Avalanche Center, Jan. 1, 2022

A small cornice drop with debris in motion above Timberline Lodge on the south side of Mt. Hood on Jan. 1, 2022. Photo by Paige Baugher, courtesy Northwest Avalanche Center

NWAC said there is also high avalanche danger on the east and west slopes of the Cascades in Washington, the Olympics, in Stevens Pass and in Snoqualmie Pass.

Mt. Hood Meadows ski area said it is operating Monday in the midst of a major snow storm. They said anyone heading to the mountain Monday should be prepared for a slow drive.

Dave Tragethon, vice president of marketing for Mt. Hood Meadows, said with a stretch of I-84 closed, there are more people traveling on Highway 26 and Highway 35. He said people visiting the ski are will need snow tires or chains and must put chains on at the appropriate chain-up station.

He also recommends people bring a shovel with them to dig their vehicles out from the snow at the end of the day. Two feet of snow could fall at Mt. Hood Meadows Monday.

“Those coming up are reminding to follow deep snow safety practices – ride with a buddy, keep them in sight and avoid tree wells and other deep snow immersion suffocation hazards,” Tragethon wrote in an email.