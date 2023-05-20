(STACKER) — Depending on who you ask, tacos are more than just a quick snack you can grab off a truck for lunch. They’re an experience. One that allows the chef to layer flavor and textures — from the fresh crunch of the cilantro and onions to the smoked heat of roasted chiles cavorting with the savory delight of your protein of choice — all onto one delicious tortilla, freshly crisped over an open flame … sorry is anyone else hungry?

Much like the food, the origin story has a fairly layered history. Both Mayan and Aztec civilizations were said to have eaten a food similar to what we know as a taco, but the modern iteration traces back to the 1800s in Mexico. Born of a need to ensure that miners had a means to easily consume hearty food while on the job, piles of meat would be rolled into corn tortillas and packed for the road. During hours upon hours of hard labor in horrible conditions, the ability to pull out a few taquitos (named for the gunpowder role the miners carried with them) was practically life-saving.

Considering LA Taco once called the dish a “multifaced god” it’s clear that the reverence for this dish has traveled across time and space — which resulted in a plethora of places to choose from. So where do you go to get the best taco?

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for tacos in Portland using data from Yelp. See if some of your favorites are on the list, or go find some new favorites to enjoy! Note, some restaurants may have recently closed, so be sure to double-check.

9. Taco Pedaler

Rating: 3.5/5 (275 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 2225 NE Broadway Portland, OR 97232

Categories: Caterers, Bars, Tacos

8. Papi Chulo’s

Rating: 4.0/5 (322 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 611 NW 13th Ave Portland, OR 97209

Categories: Tacos

7. Carlita’s – Portland

Rating: 4.0/5 (223 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1101 NW Northrup St Portland, OR 97209

Categories: Tacos, Whiskey Bars, Cocktail Bars

6. Birrieria PDX

Rating: 4.0/5 (34 reviews)

Address: 1323 SE 7th Ave Portland, OR 97214

Categories: Tacos, Food Trucks

5. Taco Gang PDX

Rating: 4.5/5 (28 reviews)

Address: 2623 SE Belmont St Portland, OR 97214

Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos

4. Birrieria PDX – Madison

Rating: 4.5/5 (11 reviews)

Address: 623 SE Madison St Portland, OR 97214

Categories: Food Stands, Tacos

3. Fabos Tacos

Rating: 4.5/5 (18 reviews)

Address: 121 NW 5th Ave Portland, OR 97209

Categories: Tacos

2. Los Ponchos

Rating: 4.5/5 (15 reviews)

Address: 422 NW 8th Ave Ste B Portland, OR 97209

Categories: Tacos, Beer Bar, Cocktail Bars

1. Taqueria El Paisano