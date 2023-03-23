PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Highway 18 is closed between Exit 33 and 34 due to a “near head-on” car crash, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

Oregon State Police say the driver of one vehicle suffers non-life threatening injuries. The second driver is critically injured while the car’s five other passengers have non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say to detour westbound via Highway 18B through Sheridan or detour eastbound via Ballston Road while Oregon State Police investigates.

