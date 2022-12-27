PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A crash and downed trees have shut down Highway 26 from Mt. Hood to Madras, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced just before 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials warn commuters can expect an extended closure, and said high wind and rain are leading to challenging driving conditions.

ODOT has not said if there are any injuries that resulted from the crash.

While a detour is available, ODOT advises drivers to delay travel if possible, watch for debris in the road and to drive slowly.

This closure follows another closure along Highway 26, near Elsie in Clatsop County, where a crash involving a downed tree shut down the roadway.