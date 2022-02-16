Hillsboro arcade home to 400+ pinball machines and games, museum

Next Level Pinball Shop & Museum in Hillsboro has more than 400 pinball and arcade games on free play, including new and older machines. (Courtesy Photo: Whitney Carlson)

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — A business in Hillsboro is bringing back old school games and a museum to match.

Next Level Pinball Shop & Museum has more than 400 pinball and arcade games on free play, including new and older machines. The business also has 2,000 vintage lunch boxes on display along with life-size statues of some iconic characters.

Jordan Carlson, who is a co-owner of the business, said they are not done adding machines quite yet to their 20,000-square-foot space.

“We had this dream of opening something that was large because most arcades are a lot smaller, and they’re more crowded,” said Carlson. “A big thing for us was to have a big location where it’s comfortable for people to come in, and you’re not hitting the other person. That way you can walk through and view the stuff on the walls.”

The niche shop and museum first opened in 2017.

Carlson said he grew up playing pinball with his father and wanted to honor his dad’s lunchbox collection once the arcade was up and running.

Five years later, the business lists itself as one of the largest arcade pinball places in the world.

“Watching people come in from four-year-olds to 80-year-olds finding something that brings up something from their childhood or a fun memory. That was always kind of our vision,” Carlson said.

The coronavirus pandemic also hit the arcade when it came to opening and closing the business as people chose to stay home.

Despite not requiring vaccination to play, Whitney Carlson – the other co-owner of Next Level Pinball Shop & Museum – said the staff is fully vaccinated. They also routinely clean the machines and provide ample space for people to move around, added Carlson.

However, the couple did have to sell 48 machines to keep employees on payroll throughout the pandemic.

“They really care about the company and bring so much to the company. We wanted to make sure that we could keep them here, so that was a sacrifice that Whitney and I decided,” explained Carlson. “We saw in the previous years, and as more people are coming in, that we had something special here.”

As Oregon plans to shed its mask mandate on March 31, the co-owners say they will follow state law but add that they respect an individual’s choice to mask up.

The business also plans to expand its space as people get more comfortable playing video games outside of their homes after years of dealing with COVID-19.